Fugitive Proclaims Innocence on Podcast

Detectives looking for a woman sought in a fatal Staten Island stabbing would have found it useful to tune into a local podcast on Sunday. There, on LFTG Radio , suspect Jasmin Thompson turned up as a guest to proclaim her innocence, reports Staten Island Live . "I'm not a killer," the 25-year-old told host Elliott Carterr. "I would never want to kill nobody." Thompson, who initially fled to another state, turned herself in to police the following day to face murder charges in the slaying of 43-year-old Jennira Roundtree.

On the podcast, Thompson says she picked up the knife used in the stabbing only after the assault took place, per the Daily News. "Look, the mom is already on the floor," Thompson tells Carterr while narrating iPhone video of the chaotic scene. "So how are you all saying I did it?" Police say multiple people took part in a fight that led to the Jan. 7 stabbing. Thompson is being held without bail. (More Staten Island stories.)