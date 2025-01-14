Princess Kate: I'm in Remission

'It's a relief,' she writes on social media
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2025 11:50 AM CST
Princess Kate: I'm in Remission
Britain's Princess Kate visits the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025.   (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Princess Kate revealed Tuesday that she is in remission from cancer, reports NBC News.

  • "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote on Instagram. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

The princess of Wales revealed in March that she would undergo treatment for a still-unspecified cancer, one that was discovered two weeks after she had abdominal surgery. Catherine, 43, finished her treatment in the fall, and Tuesday's statement offered no further medical details, notes the New York Times. The news came out as she visited the London hospital—the Royal Marsden—where she received her treatment. (More Princess of Wales stories.)

