Politics / Pete Hegseth 5 Takeaways From the Hegseth Hearing Joni Ernst, considered a key Republican vote, says he has her support By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Jan 14, 2025 7:09 PM CST Copied Pete Hegseth gives a thumbs-up at the completion of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) See 1 more photo Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump's nominee for defense secretary, was grilled by members of the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday about issues including his views on women in combat. Some takeaways from the often testy confirmation hearing: He probably has enough votes. "None of his answers seemed to disturb the Republicans who control the committee," meaning he will likely have enough votes to move on, the New York Times reports. GOP Sen. Joni Ernst, considered a key vote, had earlier expressed concerns about the former Fox host's nomination but she went easy on Hegseth on Tuesday. She told an Iowa radio host Tuesday evening that she will be supporting Hegseth, CNN reports. A memorable exchange. The "most memorable part of the hearing," according to the Washington Post, was a long exchange between Hegseth and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine over Hegseth's past, including infidelity and sexual assault allegations. "You have admitted that you had sex while you were married to wife two, after you just had fathered a child by wife three," Kaine said, per Politico, questioning Hegseth's judgment. Hegseth dismissed the assault allegations as "anonymous smears." Republicans defended Hegseth on character issues. Republican senators praised Hegseth's communication skills, dismissed concerns about his lack of experience, and fired back against Kaine and other critics. "How many senators have showed up drunk to vote at night? Have any of you guys asked them to step down and resign?" asked GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin, per NBC News. "How many senators do you know have got a divorce before cheating on their wives? Did you ask them to step down?" Women in combat. Hegseth, who said as recently as November that women shouldn't serve in combat roles, said women would have access to combat roles "given the standards remain high," per the Times. Democrats argued that he had shifted his position to win confirmation and could change it back if he is confirmed to lead the Pentagon. "You know, I've heard of deathbed conversions," said Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, per the Post. "But this is the first time I've heard of a nomination conversion." Major issues were sidelined. Apart from brief mentions of China and the war in Ukraine, there was little mention of potential conflicts or other geopolitical issues. "What's astonishing about the hearing is just how little focus there has been on the bread and butter of what the secretary of defence has to do, which is protect the nation, and ensure you have a military capable of winning conflicts," Mara Karlin, former assistant secretary of defense, tells the BBC. (More Pete Hegseth stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error