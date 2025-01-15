Problems at Boar's Head Plants Included 'Unidentified Slime'

Government inspectors documented unsanitary conditions at several Boar's Head deli meat plants, not just the factory that was shut down last year after a deadly outbreak of listeria poisoning, federal records show. Newly released reports from Boar's Head plants in New Castle, Indiana; Forrest City, Arkansas; and Petersburg, Virginia, described multiple instances of meat and fat residue left on equipment and walls, mold, insects, condensation dripping on food, and other problems dating back roughly six years, the AP reports. Last May, one inspector documented "general filth" in a room at the Indiana plant.

The US Agriculture Department released the inspection records in response to Freedom of Information Act requests from the AP and other news organizations. The problems documented at the three factories echo some of the violations found at the Jarratt, Virginia, plant linked to the food poisoning outbreak. The newly released reports describe:

Equipment "covered in meat scraps" in 2019.

Dry crusted meat from the previous day's production" and "dark, stinky residue" left behind in 2020.

A doorway covered in "dried meat juices and grime" in 2021.

"Unidentified slime" and "an abundance of insects" in 2023.

A puddle of "blood, debris and trash" in 2024.

Boar's Head officials said the violations documented in the three factories "do not meet our high standards." The company's remaining plants continue to operate under normal USDA oversight, they added.

Boar's Head stopped making liverwurst and shuttered its Jarratt, Virginia, plant in September after listeria poisoning tied to the product sickened more than 60 people in 19 states, including 10 who died. Lawmakers including Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro have sharply criticized USDA officials for not taking stronger action against the company, despite documentation of repeated problems. The USDA inspector general is reviewing the agency's handling of the situation, and the Department of Justice is investigating whether criminal charges are warranted. USDA officials have promised new measures to control listeria in plants that make ready-to-eat foods.