Coca-Cola Offers Special Inauguration Gift to Trump

It's been well documented how much President-elect Trump enjoys a good Diet Coke, and on Tuesday, Coca-Cola honored the president-elect with a special gift reflecting that. Atlanta News First reports that "the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle" has been bestowed on Trump—at least according to a member of his communications team who posted a photo on X of Trump, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, and the commemorative bottle, which features a graphic of the White House, Trump's name and inauguration date, and the words "The Inauguration of the President of the United States," per Newsweek.