Tennis Star Smashes Ball, Racket, Camera

Daniil Medvedev, ranked fifth in the world in men's tennis, had a tough go against an opponent ranked 418th in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. The Russian—who, like others from Belarus and Russia, is not allowed to compete under his nation's flag, per Sporting News — smashed a camera attached to the net during his match against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej. Competing in his debut grand slam event, 23-year-old Samrej took a 2-1 lead in the match at the end of the third set after his shot clipped the net, leaving the 2021 US Open champ off balance, CNN reports. In frustration, 28-year-old Medvedev used his racket to bash the net camera, breaking both camera and racket.

"The visual feed from the camera immediately cut out and a ball kid had to sweep up the pieces that had broken off," the BBC reports, noting Medvedev received a warning from the umpire and will now be fined. While Samrej would win the set, Medvedev, the runner-up at last year's tournament, ultimately took the match in five sets, scored 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. He didn't say much about the outburst later but remarked, "I hope the fine is not too big." "I don't think GoPros are that expensive," he went on, noting this one was "very, very strong." So was Samrej. "If he plays like this every match, his life can be good—money, girls, casino, whatever," joked Medvedev, who now faces 19-year-old American Learner Tien, ranked 121st, in the second round. (More Australian Open stories.)