FTC: 3 Companies Massively Jacked Cost of Lifesaving Drugs

The Big 3 companies acting as intermediaries between drugmakers and insurance providers made billions by needlessly jacking up the prices of lifesaving drugs, according to the Federal Trade Commission. In its second interim staff report on pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), released Tuesday, the FTC said CVS Health's Caremark Rx, Cigna's Express Scripts, and UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx "marked up numerous specialty generic drugs dispensed at their affiliated pharmacies by thousands of percent, and many others by hundreds of percent," generating $7.3 billion in revenue in excess of the acquisition costs of the drugs over five years beginning in 2017.

In theory, PBMs act as middlemen, negotiating fees with drugmakers on behalf of employers and reimbursing pharmacies for prescriptions, per Reuters. But the FTC's earlier report on PBMs, released in July, found they are "vertically integrated" with healthcare conglomerates, which "exercise vast control over huge swaths of the healthcare sector." That report analyzed two specialty generic drugs, flagging markups over 1,000%. This report expands the analysis to 51 specialty generic drugs. For these, the Big 3's price-markup revenue climbed from $522 million in 2017 to $2.1 billion in 2021. "Cancer drugs alone made up nearly half of the $7.3 billion" in revenue over five years "with multiple sclerosis medications accounting for another 25%," per NBC News.

The companies—found to have "reimbursed their affiliated pharmacies at a higher rate than they paid unaffiliated pharmacies on nearly every specialty generic drug examined"—also generated an additional $1.4 billion over five years through the practice of billing plan sponsors more than they reimbursed pharmacies for the drugs, the report notes. A rep for Express Scripts says the report is misleading, with the analyzed drugs accounting for less than 2% of what health plans spend on medications in a year, per Reuters. An OptumRx rep said the company lowers drug costs and saved patients $1.3 billion last year. But the report found patients' out of pocket costs for the 51 drugs totaled $279 million in 2021, "an annual compound increase of 14%-21% since 2017," per Reuters. (More prescription drugs stories.)