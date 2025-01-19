10 Roles That Should Have Gone to Someone Else

While there have been countless cringe moments in Hollywood, Mickey Rooney's racist portrayal of character Mr. Yunioshi in 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's goes several steps beyond not aging well. "Looking back, I wish I had never done it," director Blake Edwards once said, "and I would give anything to be able to recast it." The Independent wholly agrees, placing Rooney at the top of its list of worst casting choices in film history. Here are the roles they deem grossly miscast:
- Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
- Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen (2021)
- Zoe Saldaña, Nina (2016)
- George Clooney, Batman & Robin (1997)
- Cameron Diaz, Gangs of New York (2002)
- Tom Holland, Uncharted (2023)
- Elijah Wood, Green Street (2005)
- Kyle MacLachlan, Dune (1984)
- Kristy Swanson, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
- Scarlett Johansson, Ghost in the Shell (2017)
See the full list (including Edward Norton as the Hulk) and the explanations for them at the Independent
