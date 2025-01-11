Break Out the Popcorn for 2025

With the Golden Globes under our belt and the Oscars looming, cinephiles are starting to turn their attention to the new crop of films headed to the silver screen in 2025. Remakes, sequels, and even a mysterious PT Anderson film are all in the mix for the coming year. Here, 10 hot picks on the BBC's radar and their scheduled release dates:



Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (starring Renee Zellweger; February)

Love Hurts (Ke Huy Quan; February)

Sinners (Michael B. Jordan; April)

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning (Tom Cruise; May)

Untitled PT Anderson film (Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn; August)

Wicked: For Good (Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo; November)

The Running Man (Glen Powell, Josh Brolin; November)

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington; December)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis; release date TBD)

Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi; release date TK)