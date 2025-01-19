TikTok Goes Dark in the US, for Now

TikTok is no longer working for most users in America, though the pause may be a brief one. Chinese parent company ByteDance began shuttering the app at 10:30pm Saturday to comply with a Supreme Court ruling on Friday, reports USA Today. Those who attempt to use the app are instead greeted by a message:
- "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now," it reads. "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"