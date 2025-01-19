Nearly 2 Decades Later, a 'Repentant Terrorist'

When Michelle Shephard, a former reporter for the Toronto Star, received an email in late 2023 from Zakaria Amara, she knew exactly who he was: one of the ringleaders for the "Toronto 18," a group of Muslim men and youth who were arrested for a 2006 terror plot to blow up a military base and buildings in downtown Toronto, and who were subjects of many Star stories. Seven of those suspects walked free, four were found guilty at trial, and the rest, including Amara, pleaded guilty. He spent almost 17 years in prison and was released on parole in 2022, but his email to Shephard led to a meeting over coffee, where she was surprised to find Amara "contrite, regretful, thoughtful, and pretty funny." "I wanted to believe he was a changed man—but was he?" Shephard writes in her profile of him for the Walrus. "The more we talked, the harder it became not to want to write about him—to write the sequel."