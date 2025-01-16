Podcaster on Becoming 'Enemy of the World's Richest Man'

"I didn't set out to become an enemy of the world's richest man, but I seem to have managed it all the same." That's the start of a new Substack essay by noted atheist and podcaster Sam Harris, who details his falling-out with billionaire, SpaceX/Tesla/X owner, and now former friend Elon Musk, whom he's known for years.

Feud's origins: Harris says their friendship went over the cliff in March 2020, when COVID had just taken hold. Musk dismissed the contagion at the time, tweeting, "The coronavirus panic is dumb," and Harris responded with a private message to Musk that noted, in part: "Hey, brother—I really think you need to walk back your coronavirus tweet. ... You have an enormous platform, and much of the world looks to you as an authority on all things technical." Harris added in his message: "Coronavirus is a very big deal, and if we don't get our act together, we're going to look just like Italy very soon."