Cancer Hitting Women, Young People More Often

Historically, men have had a higher overall rate of cancer than women. But times are changing. While 1.6 men were diagnosed with cancer for each woman in 1992, that number fell to 1.1 in 2021. And middle-aged women now have a higher risk of cancer than men of the same age, while women under 50 are nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with cancer as young men, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society, which tracks the changing face of cancer as increasingly young and female. A doctor at the Penn State College of Medicine calls the shift "really shocking," per the Wall Street Journal . Cancer rates among US men fell early this century before leveling out, CNN reports. Meanwhile, cancers rates among women have risen over the past five decades.

Women ages 50 to 64 had a 21% lower rate of cancer than their male counterparts in 2007, but by 2021, their rate was higher, per the Journal. Women younger than 50, meanwhile, had an 82% higher cancer incidence rate than their male peers, according to the report published Thursday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Nearly half of all diagnoses for women under 50 were for breast and thyroid cancers. Breast cancer rates have climbed about 1% per year over the past decade, "with steeper rises among younger women," per the Journal.

"Age remains the number-one greatest risk factor for cancer overall," the cancer society's chief scientific officer, Dr. William Dahut, tells CNN. But people under 50 are seeing their risk of cancer go up. Experts say there could be many reasons for this, ranging from women having children later in life, to a lack of physical activity, to alcohol consumption, as well as better detection. The good news is that better screening and treatments, along with declines in cigarette smoking, have contributed to a 34% drop in the overall cancer death rate since 1991, "translating to nearly 4.5 million fewer deaths," the Journal reports. Still, the ACS predicts there will be 2 million more cancer diagnoses in the US this year and upward of 618,000 cancer deaths. (More cancer stories.)