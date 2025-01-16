'Mr. Baseball' Bob Uecker Dies at 90

Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker "Mr. Baseball" and Hall of Fame honors, has died at 90. The team announced Uecker died Thursday, calling it "one of the most difficult days in Milwaukee Brewers history." In a statement, Uecker's family said he had battled small-cell lung cancer since early 2023. "Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter," the family said. Uecker was best known as a colorful comedian and broadcaster who earned his nickname during one of his numerous appearances on Johnny Carson's late-night show, reports the AP .

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Uecker signed his first professional contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues as a backup catcher, finishing with a .200 average and 14 homers. He won a World Series ring with St. Louis in 1964. "Career highlights? I had two," he often joked. "I got an intentional walk from Sandy Koufax and I got out of a rundown against the Mets." Uecker also befriended former Brewers owner and MLB Commissioner Bud Selig, who eventually brought Uecker to the broadcast booth. Uecker became the voice of the Brewers in 1971 and remained with the club from that point on. "There's no single person in this franchise's history who has been as iconic ... as Bob Uecker," said Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering.

Uecker was honored by the Hall of Fame with the Ford C. Frick Award in 2003 and spent nearly 20 minutes keeping the Cooperstown crowd in stitches. "I still—and this is not sour grapes by any means—still think I should have gone in as a player," he quipped. From there, Uecker reached most households as one of the Miller Lite All-Stars in popular commercials, and he later launched his TV career in 1985 on the ABC sitcom Mr. Belvedere. "You talk about all the things Bob has done, he never wanted to leave Milwaukee," Selig has said. "He's everything to this franchise and loves every minute of it." More here.