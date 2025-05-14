Ashley Judd Reveals Final Text From Mom Naomi

In 2022, Ashley Judd penned a poignant essay for the New York Times on finding her mother, country star Naomi Judd, in her final moments before dying, and on the aftermath in trying to keep police records sealed about Naomi's suicide. Now, the 57-year-old actor speaks out some more about her mom's death in a new docuseries, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, which aired Mother's Day weekend on Lifetime. The message that kicked off that terrible day for Ashley: a text from Naomi that simply said "pls help." More revelations from the program, via People, Us Weekly, and the Guardian:
- Naomi's state: Ashley says when she arrived at her mother's home on that day in April 2022, Naomi was pacing around, seeming "uncomfortable in her body" and saying she "didn't want to be here anymore."
- Absolution: Ashley recalls that once she helped calm Naomi down, they shared some private moments, during which Naomi explained to her why she "continued to live" despite her mental distress: "I said: 'You don't have to worry about me, Mom. I'm OK. I'm OK.' And she really clocked that in a really deep way."
- Last moments: Ashley says her mother then headed upstairs, and when Ashley checked on her later, she found Naomi had fatally harmed herself. That's when, Ashley notes, she decided to relieve her mother "of her guilt and her shame." "I was holding her hand. I was kissing her. She was so soft. She smelled so pretty," Ashley says. "We just breathed together, and I talked to her and told her how much I loved her," assuring Naomi "it's OK to go."
- A final gift: "It was like this final consummation of the love in the relationship that we had transformed," Ashley notes. "What an honor, to be born in this human life, to be chosen by her. I got to hold space—I got to bookend. And I'm just so glad I was there."
(If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or going to 988lifeline.org.)