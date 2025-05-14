Ashley Judd Reveals Final Text From Mom Naomi

In 2022, Ashley Judd penned a poignant essay for the New York Times on finding her mother, country star Naomi Judd, in her final moments before dying, and on the aftermath in trying to keep police records sealed about Naomi's suicide. Now, the 57-year-old actor speaks out some more about her mom's death in a new docuseries, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, which aired Mother's Day weekend on Lifetime. The message that kicked off that terrible day for Ashley: a text from Naomi that simply said "pls help." More revelations from the program, via People, Us Weekly, and the Guardian:

Naomi's state: Ashley says when she arrived at her mother's home on that day in April 2022, Naomi was pacing around, seeming "uncomfortable in her body" and saying she "didn't want to be here anymore."