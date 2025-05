President Trump signed a sweeping executive order on Monday setting a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to electively lower the cost of prescription drugs in the US or face new limits down the road over what the government will pay.

The order calls on the Department of Health and Human Services, run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to broker new price tags for drugs over the next month. If deals are not reached, Kennedy will be tasked with developing a new rule that ties the price the US pays for medications to lower prices paid by other countries. "We're going to equalize," Trump said during a Monday press conference. "We're all going to pay the same. We're going to pay what Europe pays."

Trump played up the announcement over the weekend, claiming in one post that his plan could save "TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS." But on Monday, the White House offered no specifics for how much money the administration anticipates could be saved.