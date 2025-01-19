Film Questions Who Really Took Iconic War Photo

It is one of the 20th century's most memorable images: a naked girl, screaming, running from a napalm bombing during the Vietnam War. More than a half-century later, a new documentary is calling into question who took it. Nick Ut, the retired AP photographer long credited for the photo insists it was his, and the AP—his longtime employer—backs him up after its own investigation.

A film about the Pulitzer Prize-winning picture, The Stringer, is scheduled to debut next week at the Sundance Film Festival. Both Ut and the AP are contesting it vigorously, and Ut's lawyer is seeking to block the premiere, threatening a defamation lawsuit.

The AP, which conducted its own investigation over six months, concluded it has "no reason to believe anyone other than Ut took the photo."