US Cities Drawing the Most Millennials

Alexandria is getting younger, at least by one measure. The Virginia city ranks No. 1 in drawing new residents who happen to be millennials, according to SmartAsset. The top ranking is relative: It reflects the number of newcomers ages 25 to 44 as a percentage of the overall population. The top 10:
- Alexandria, Virginia, 12.67%, reflecting 19,486 new millennials
- Cambridge, Massachusetts, 12.15%, 14,197
- Denver, Colorado, 11.78%, 83,447
- Sandy Springs, Georgia, 11.63%, 12,189
- Seattle, Washington, 11.51%, 86,049
- Sunnyvale, California, 11.20% 16,754
- Santa Clara, California, 10.88% 14,082
- Arlington, Virginia, 10.78%, 24,982
- Austin, Texas, 10.69% 103,738
- Orlando, Florida, 10.49%, 33,226
- Raw numbers: New York City had by far the biggest number of newly arrived millennials at 362,000, though that accounts for only 4.4% of the population.
- Seattle tops, overall: The Washington state city has the largest percentage of millennials—42%—relative to its overall population. (This reflects millennials already living there, not just the newcomers.)
