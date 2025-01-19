US Cities Drawing the Most Millennials

Alexandria is getting younger, at least by one measure. The Virginia city ranks No. 1 in drawing new residents who happen to be millennials, according to SmartAsset. The top ranking is relative: It reflects the number of newcomers ages 25 to 44 as a percentage of the overall population. The top 10:

Alexandria, Virginia, 12.67%, reflecting 19,486 new millennials Cambridge, Massachusetts, 12.15%, 14,197 Denver, Colorado, 11.78%, 83,447 Sandy Springs, Georgia, 11.63%, 12,189 Seattle, Washington, 11.51%, 86,049 Sunnyvale, California, 11.20% 16,754 Santa Clara, California, 10.88% 14,082 Arlington, Virginia, 10.78%, 24,982 Austin, Texas, 10.69% 103,738 Orlando, Florida, 10.49%, 33,226