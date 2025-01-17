In the 'Undescribable' Wildfire Ruins, a Glimmer of Joy

Before heading off to battle California's blazes, Pasadena firefighter Chien Yu evacuated his wife and two kids to safety from their own home in Altadena, reports KABC . Sadly, tqhe Eaton Fire destroyed his house and others in the area, but there was a small bit of light as Yu visited the rubble where his residence used to stand: Fellow firefighters digging through the debris recovered his wedding ring. Per People , Yu was being interviewed by CNN's Erin Burnett as they viewed the destruction, which Yu deemed "undescribable."

"I mean, you know, when we go to a house fire, you kind of detach, you know, and you just try to do what's best for the homeowner and put their fire out and we kind of salvage what we can," he said of his job as a firefighter. Now that he was on the other side of things, however, it didn't appear there was much to salvage from the ruins of his own home—until the CNN camera panned over to a pair of firefighters sifting through the wreckage who'd appeared to have found something gold. "Let me see," Yu said, taking the item from one of the men. Upon looking more closely, he started cheering—it was his wedding ring.

"What's your wife gonna say?" Burnett asked a smiling Yu. "She didn't know" that the ring had even been missing, Yu replied. "Now everybody knows," Yu laughed. A short time later, Yu was reunited with his wife on camera, who exclaimed, "What?! Oh my God," before falling into Yu's arms in an emotional embrace. A GoFundMe for the Yu family, who lost everything in the fire, had raised more than $240,000 as of Friday morning. The Eaton Fire, meanwhile, which has so far burned more than 14,000 acres, was only about 55% contained as of Thursday night. Ways to help others affected by the fires are here. (More Eaton Fire stories.)