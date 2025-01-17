10 Songs That Define David Lynch's Musical Legacy

The loss of visionary filmmaker David Lynch is also felt in the world of music, where he had inextricable influence on multiple generations of artists. Lynch composed music for many of his films, collaborated with others, directed music videos, released albums, and inspired legions of creatives. Learn about his musical legacy via these 10 songs, courtesy of the AP:

"In Heaven," from Eraserhead: Lynch composed much of the soundtrack to his 1977 debut movie. "In Heaven" has been embraced by legions of indie rock fans and covered by the Pixies.

"Wicked Game," by Chris Isaak: Isaak's 1989 desert ballad didn't become a hit until it was included in Lynch's 1990 romantic crime drama Wild at Heart.