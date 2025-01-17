10 Songs That Define David Lynch's Musical Legacy

Late film director also left his imprint in the musical world
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
David Lynch Left a Musical Legacy, Too
Filmmaker David Lynch poses at his Los Angeles home on March 14, 2002.   (AP Photo/Chris Weeks, File)

The loss of visionary filmmaker David Lynch is also felt in the world of music, where he had inextricable influence on multiple generations of artists. Lynch composed music for many of his films, collaborated with others, directed music videos, released albums, and inspired legions of creatives. Learn about his musical legacy via these 10 songs, courtesy of the AP:

  • "In Heaven," from Eraserhead: Lynch composed much of the soundtrack to his 1977 debut movie. "In Heaven" has been embraced by legions of indie rock fans and covered by the Pixies.
  • "Wicked Game," by Chris Isaak: Isaak's 1989 desert ballad didn't become a hit until it was included in Lynch's 1990 romantic crime drama Wild at Heart.

  • Twin Peaks theme, by Angelo Badalamenti: It would be a challenge to name a music and film collaboration stronger and more ideal than the one between Badalamenti and Lynch.
  • "Go," by Moby: Moby sampled the Twin Peaks theme in his 1991 single, transforming the song into a career-making rave.
  • "Thank You, Judge," by Lynch: In 2001, Lynch released his debut album, BlueBOB, which at times recalls the avant-garde "no wave" of a cult-classic band like Pere Ubu—particularly on "Thank You, Judge."
  • "Pinky's Dream," by Lynch and Karen O: In 2011, Lynch released the album Crazy Clown Time, producing the standout electro-pop opener "Pinky's Dream." It features Karen O, frontwoman of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
  • "I'm Waiting Here," by Lynch and Lykke Li: On his third album, The Big Dream, Lynch teamed up with Swedish singer Lykke Li for the dreamy "I'm Waiting Here," a breathy, depressed doo-wop anti-hit.
  • "Shadow," by Chromatics: In 2017, Twin Peaks: The Return featured tons of performances from Lynch-approved acts, including Nine Inch Nails, Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, and Julee Cruise. But "Shadow" stands out as undeniably perfect for the show.
  • "Fire Is Coming," by Flying Lotus: Lynch is the first voice heard—a curious choice to open a beat-heavy track from the inventive DJ. But looping Lynch saying the title track over and over again? An inspired decision.
  • "Sublime Eternal Love," by Lynch and Chrystabell: Lynch's final album, Cellophane Memories, is a collaboration with Chrystabell, and it doubles as a fitting coda—as does its closing track, "Sublime Eternal Love." It's a haunting, romantic vocal performance atop modulating synthetic production.
