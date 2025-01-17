Soccer Star Signs Historic Sports Deal

One of the best soccer players in the world has just raised the bar on compensation. Erling Haaland has signed what the Athletic calls an "extraordinary" contract to remain with Manchester City for the next 10 seasons. Terms were not announced, but it's believed to be "among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever," according to the outlet. CBS Sports reports that that the 24-year-old striker is expected to make 500,000 pounds a week, or about $610,000.

It is the longest contract in the history of the Premier League as well as the largest in terms of money, per Sky Sports. It also appears to have caught the manager of Manchester City off guard. The AP notes that when asked for his reaction when told of the 10-season length of the contract, Pep Guardiola responded, "Can you repeat?" Because the deal has no release clauses, it means Haaland will spend the bulk of his career with City. "I am going to stay for a long time," he said in a statement. (More soccer stories.)