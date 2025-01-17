Noem Says She'd Carry Out Trump's Vision, Deportations

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Trump's pick for a job central to his vision of cracking down on illegal immigration—including mass deportations—faced senators Friday at a confirmation hearing, promising to be a tough hand in carrying out the president's policies at the sprawling Department of Homeland Security. Noem, a two-term governor and former congresswoman, would replace outgoing Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was so vilified by Republicans over the number of migrants crossing the country's southern border that they impeached him in early 2024, the AP reports.