Other Presidents Who Were Inaugurated in Unusual Places

President-elect Trump's inauguration is being held inside the US Capitol due to below-freezing temperatures in Washington, DC, but while inaugurations are typically held outside the Capitol, Trump is not the first US president to take the oath of office elsewhere, CBS News reports:

Thomas Jefferson: Jefferson, in 1801, was the first president whose inauguration was in DC—George Washington and John Adams were sworn in in New York City and Philadelphia. Jefferson, however, was inaugurated inside, like Trump will be. It wasn't until Andrew Jackson's 1829 inauguration as the seventh president that the swearing-in was moved outside.