Politics / inauguration Other Presidents Who Were Inaugurated in Unusual Places Not every president has been inaugurated outside the US Capitol By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jan 20, 2025 5:42 AM CST Copied FILE - Flags hang in place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, in Washington, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) President-elect Trump's inauguration is being held inside the US Capitol due to below-freezing temperatures in Washington, DC, but while inaugurations are typically held outside the Capitol, Trump is not the first US president to take the oath of office elsewhere, CBS News reports: Thomas Jefferson: Jefferson, in 1801, was the first president whose inauguration was in DC—George Washington and John Adams were sworn in in New York City and Philadelphia. Jefferson, however, was inaugurated inside, like Trump will be. It wasn't until Andrew Jackson's 1829 inauguration as the seventh president that the swearing-in was moved outside. Lyndon Baines Johnson: Following the assassination of John F. Kennedy, LBJ became the first (and so far only) president to be sworn in on an airplane. He took the oath of office aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas. William Taft: With strong winds and snow buffeting DC, he was inaugurated inside, in the Senate chamber in 1909. Ronald Reagan: His first inauguration took place outside, but it was on the Capitol's west front, which is where outdoor inaugurations have taken place ever since. (Prior to that, they were held outside the Capitol's east portico.) His second inauguration, however, was moved inside the Capitol rotunda due to below-zero wind chill. See the full list, including others who were sworn in in odd places after a president's death, at CBS.