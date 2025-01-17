Trump Says Inauguration Is Being Moved Inside

With dangerously cold weather expected in Washington, DC, on Monday, President-elect Trump's inauguration will take place indoors. Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday that he has "ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches" to be delivered in the Capitol Rotunda. The last time that happened was in 1985, when Ronald Reagan was sworn in for a second term on the coldest Inauguration Day on record, with temperatures plunging to 7 degrees. On Monday, temperatures aren't expected to rise much above 20 degrees, with the wind chill making it feel like single digits, the Washington Post reports.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th," Trump said, advising supporters who do show up to dress warmly. He said the indoor Capitol One Arena, home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals, would be opened "for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade." He said he would join the crowd at the arena after he was sworn in as president.

"This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!" Trump said. The AP reports that around 250,000 guests were ticketed to view the inauguration from around the Capitol grounds. Tens of thousands more had been expected in general admission areas and along the parade route from the Capitol to the White House. (More Trump inauguration stories.)