Sure-Handed Player's Ill-Timed Drop Is NFL's Big Story

He had another great season, but a brutal fourth quarter in a playoff game. The head coach and teammates of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews defended him Sunday night after the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-25. Andrews' biggest miscue came after the Ravens rallied to score a touchdown with about 90 seconds left to draw within two points, reports CBS Sports. On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Andrews dropped what looked like a sure catch for the tying score. (Watch it here.) Prior to that, Andrews fumbled the ball away with about 8:40 remaining as the Ravens were driving, allowing Buffalo to eventually score another three points. (Watch it here.)