Sure-Handed Player's Ill-Timed Drop Is NFL's Big Story

Coach, teammates defend Mark Andrews after the Ravens lose to the Bills in the playoffs
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2025 6:21 AM CST
Ravens Defend Star After an Ill-Timed Drop
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Bateman after Bateman scored a touchdown against the Bills during the first quarter of Sunday's game.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

He had another great season, but a brutal fourth quarter in a playoff game. The head coach and teammates of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews defended him Sunday night after the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-25. Andrews' biggest miscue came after the Ravens rallied to score a touchdown with about 90 seconds left to draw within two points, reports CBS Sports. On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Andrews dropped what looked like a sure catch for the tying score. (Watch it here.) Prior to that, Andrews fumbled the ball away with about 8:40 remaining as the Ravens were driving, allowing Buffalo to eventually score another three points. (Watch it here.)

  • Coach: "There's nobody that has more heart, and cares more, and fights more than Mark. We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews," said head coach John Harbaugh. "Mark will handle it fantastic, like he always does, because he's a high-character person, he's a tough person and he's a good person. I'm proud of him just like I am all the guys."
  • Teammates: "We're a team," QB Lamar Jackson said when asked about Andrews, per NBC Sports. "First half, I had two turnovers. It's a team effort. He's been busting his behind, making plays for us. ... I'm not gonna put that on Mark because he's been battling all season, he's been doing great things all season." Safety Kyle Hamilton added: "One play doesn't define anybody. He's the all-time leading touchdown receiver in Ravens history," per the AP.
  • Andrews himself did not speak to the media after the game.
  • Final four: Kansas City plays host to Buffalo at 6:30pm Sunday in the AFC championship. In the NFC, the Washington Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles at 3pm Sunday in Philly, per ESPN. The winners meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.
