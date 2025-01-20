The Icy Temps Cometh

Weather cold enough to drive a presidential inauguration inside is far from the exclusive realm of Washington, DC. As the Washington Post reports, nearly half the population of these United States are bundling up in their finest six layers of whatever they can lay hands on, with 150 million of us under some sort of cold weather alert. A look around:

Arctic blast: On Monday, a swath from the Rockies to the northern Plains is in for mind- and body-numbingly frigid temps hanging out between minus 30 degrees and minus 55 degrees, reports the AP. "This poses a life-threatening risk of hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin," said the Weather Prediction Center.