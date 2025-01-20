Fetterman Wears Shorts to Trump Inauguration

Sen. John Fetterman wore his signature outfit of a hoodie, shorts, and sneakers Monday despite the bitterly cold weather in Washington, DC—and despite the nature of the event he was attending. The Democratic senator was in the front row at the Capitol Rotunda as President Trump was sworn in, People reports. In a post on X, CBS reporter Scott MacFarlane shared a photo of Fetterman arriving at the Capitol in shorts, noting that the wind chill was in the teens.