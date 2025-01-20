MLK Daughter: It's 'Wonderful' Holiday Is Inauguration Day

Donald Trump's inauguration will steal the thunder, but Monday also is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This is only the third time the federal holiday—always on the third Monday in January—has coincided with a presidential inauguration, notes USA Today. It happened previously in 1997 (Bill Clinton) and 2013 (Barack Obama), and will not happen again for another 28 years. Obama, for the record, took his oath using King's own Bible, per NBC News.

Daughter: In an interview on MSNBC, King daughter Bernice King addressed those feeling "defeated" with the inauguration of Trump. "We have to strategize," she said. "We've been missing the strategy. We've been missing the spirit of Dr. King. The spirit of Dr. King is nonviolence. And nonviolence is not just a posture, it's a mindset. For us, we define it as a love-centered way of thinking, speaking, acting and engaging that leads to personal, cultural and societal transformation." She added that it was "wonderful" the two days were coinciding "because it reminds us of King. ... When we move forward we've got to do it in the spirit of King."