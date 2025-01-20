MLK Daughter: It's 'Wonderful' Holiday Is Inauguration Day

'There can be a juxtapositioning of vision,' adds Atlanta preacher
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2025 7:56 AM CST
Monday's Rarity: MLK Day and an Inauguration
In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.   (AP File Photo)

Donald Trump's inauguration will steal the thunder, but Monday also is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This is only the third time the federal holiday—always on the third Monday in January—has coincided with a presidential inauguration, notes USA Today. It happened previously in 1997 (Bill Clinton) and 2013 (Barack Obama), and will not happen again for another 28 years. Obama, for the record, took his oath using King's own Bible, per NBC News.

  • Daughter: In an interview on MSNBC, King daughter Bernice King addressed those feeling "defeated" with the inauguration of Trump. "We have to strategize," she said. "We've been missing the strategy. We've been missing the spirit of Dr. King. The spirit of Dr. King is nonviolence. And nonviolence is not just a posture, it's a mindset. For us, we define it as a love-centered way of thinking, speaking, acting and engaging that leads to personal, cultural and societal transformation." She added that it was "wonderful" the two days were coinciding "because it reminds us of King. ... When we move forward we've got to do it in the spirit of King."

  • Similar take: A New York Times story also explores the convergence, noting that some view "Trump's movement—fueled by nativism and a rejection of inclusion as a societal aim—as a backlash to many of the precepts central to Dr. King's philosophy." The story quotes the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, who will mark the holiday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where King also preached. "It's almost a Godsend," he says. "There can be a juxtapositioning of vision."
  • Two states: Alabama and Mississippi also honor Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the federal holiday. The AP looks at the history of their decisions to lump the two men with "vastly different legacies" together. More on that here.
(More Martin Luther King Jr. stories.)

