Children's Author, Husband Beat Kids With 'Whacker'

A Florida children's book author and her husband, a Lockheed Martin engineer, have pleaded guilty in a child abuse and neglect case involving their three adopted kids. USA Today reports that last week, 45-year-old Jennifer Wolfthal was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while 43-year-old Joseph Wolfthal received a 10-year prison sentence, according to court records. Per Law & Crime , the abuse was revealed when Joseph Wolfthal brought their 8-year-old daughter to an Altamonte Springs hospital on New Year's Day in 2021.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the girl was suffering from a "staph infection, sepsis, renal and liver failure, open infected wounds on both legs, and pneumonia in both lungs." Law & Crime adds that "the sores on her right lower leg were infected and had ruptured, she had a chipped tooth [and] two black eyes and weighed just 40 pounds, which was 'very underweight' for the girl's age." At the time, Joseph Wolfthal was said to have claimed the child's injuries were the result of falls and brushing her teeth too vigorously.

Deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office removed two other children, who were bruised and malnourished, from the Wolfthals' Casselberry home, authorities say. Interviews with those kids revealed other horrific allegations, including that they weren't allowed to talk to each other; were beaten with a device called the "whacker"; had cold water poured over their heads; and were forced to write sentences while being disciplined, including "My body stays flat on the bed at all times. I was never given permission to move or say anything" and "I'm a fool."

Jennifer Wolfthal, author of the children's book A Real Friend, is said to have been a fourth grade teacher for eight years who homeschooled her own kids. A description of her book on Amazon now includes a statement by publisher Clavis Publishing, which notes they "strongly condemn child abuse, abandonment, and neglect, today and always. We will do what's within our power to cease commercialization of her book further." The Wolfthals' kids, meanwhile, now live with another family. (More child abuse stories.)