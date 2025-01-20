Biden to Trump: 'Welcome Home'

All was cordial on Monday morning as the Trumps paid a visit to the Bidens at the White House, part of an Inauguration Day tradition. "Welcome home," President Biden said to President-elect Trump as the latter emerged from his SUV, reports the Hill. The president and first lady Jill Biden then escorted Trump and wife Melania into the White House. The Trumps arrived there after attending a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church in DC with much of the president-elect's expected Cabinet, per the AP.