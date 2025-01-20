Eric Adams Drops MLK Jr. Events for Inauguration

Looks like Eric Adams will be in DC for Donald Trump's inauguration, but he was apparently a late addition. The New York Times reports that Adams received a "last-minute" invite to the event in the nation's capital, according to his spokesperson, who posted on social media that the invite came from Trump's team "in the early hours of Monday morning." "Mayor Adams accepted on behalf of New York City," Fabien Levy noted. Just a few hours earlier, shortly after midnight, Adams' office had circulated his agenda for Monday, and it originally had Adams set to attend a pair of of events in New York City to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

"As the mayor has repeatedly said, America has chosen a new national leader and we must work together to build a safer, stronger, and more affordable ... New York City," Levy added, telling Politico that the mayor departed New York around 3am to get to Washington in time for the ceremony. The news outlet notes the "unusually late hour for a dignitary to be invited to a presidential inauguration," adding that Adams' attendance "is an unconventional and politically risky move for the city's leading Democrat," although he'd mentioned in a recent TV interview that he'd like to go.

The relationship between the two men has received outsize attention lately, as both Trump and Adams have hinted at a possible pardon for Adams from Trump on his federal corruption charges. Adams visited Mar-a-Lago on Friday for a meeting with Trump, but insists that he and the president-elect discussed such matters as manufacturing jobs and the Gaza ceasefire, not the status of Adams' legal woes, per the AP. "To be clear, we did not discuss my legal case," Adams said in a statement after their dinner. (More Trump inauguration stories.)