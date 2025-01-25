Among Older Couples, a Rise in 'Acts of Desperation'

Last April, an elderly couple was found dead in their home in Waynesville, North Carolina, a murder-suicide carried out by the husband. The tragic story of Richard and Ellen Hoyle is the centerpiece of Clare Ansberry's Wall Street Journal feature, which explores the pressures of caregiving on older adults and how that stress may play a part in such violent deaths.

The Hoyles: In this particular case, the couple had been caring for each other into their 80s, but Richard, who was almost 90, was in pain in the months before they died, and Ellen, 85, had grown increasingly weak. Those who'd seen them before that day in April "believe the couple could no longer care for each other, didn't wish to burden others, and didn't want to leave their home," per Ansberry. She adds it's not clear whether Ellen had agreed to the murder-suicide pact.