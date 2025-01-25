Here's Just How Expensive Teslas Are to Insure

Car insurance rates are set to rise in 2025—but there may be a scant amount of relief for drivers. ValuePenguin (a part of Lending Tree) reports that while premiums are set to go up for the seventh year in a row, the average increase should be about half of what drivers had to swallow in 2024. That year reportedly saw a 16.5% rate increase; premiums are expected to jump an average 7.5% this year, bringing the cost of an average annual auto insurance premium to $2,101. That figure is slightly lower than the national average of $2,336 expected by Insurify based on its own data; it pegs the expected national average for annual insurance for EVs at $2,892.

According to ValuePenguin, things will be worst for drivers in New Jersey, Washington, and California, where premiums are projected to rise more than anywhere else in the US, at more than 15%. It adds that the projected average annual premium cost will be worst in Nevada ($3,216), Florida ($3,264), and Michigan ($3,156). As for what factors into that premium, location and driving records are factors—as is the vehicle itself. Insurify runs down some of the least expensive cars to insure, including the Subaru Forester, Chrysler Town & Country, Dodge Grand Caravan, Subaru Outback, and Jeep Patriot.

But if Teslas are your preference, your pocketbook might feel a sting. Insurify looks at the most expensive Tesla models to insure, and where the Ford F-150 Lightning falls in that list of electric vehicles. If you're surprised that Cybertrucks are cheaper than most other Tesla models, Insurify offers a few potential reasons why: Far more of their drivers tend to have excellent credit (66%) versus Tesla Model 3 owners (13%); the drivers tend to be a bit older; and the Cybertruck's steel body and Class-4-hail-rated windows make it less susceptible to hail damage. Here's what it costs to insure various Tesla models, as well as the Ford truck:

story continues below