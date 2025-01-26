Best States for Drivers

Hawaii ranks last on WalletHub's list; Kansas is handing out the fahrvergnügen
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 26, 2025 12:00 PM CST
Best States for Drivers
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Jelena Stanojkovic)

Your commute can make or break you before it's even 9am, as can a five-minute drive to the grocery store that turns into 30 due to traffic. WalletHub wanted to find where it's not so onerous to get behind the wheel, so it looked at driving conditions in all 50 states, using more than 30 metrics in four main categories: that aforementioned traffic and its accompanying infrastructure (commute times, weather, road and bridge quality); safety, which factors in traffic fatalities, car thefts, uninsured drivers, and the like; access to vehicles and maintenance (number of gas stations, car washes, repair shops, and car dealerships); and cost of infrastructure and maintenance (gas, insurance, repairs, etc.). The top and bottom 10 states in which to drive:

Best states for drivers

  1. Kansas
  2. Idaho
  3. Indiana
  4. Iowa
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Alabama
  7. North Carolina
  8. Ohio
  9. Texas
  10. Tennessee (No. 1 in "Cost of Ownership & Maintenance" category)

Worst states for drivers

  1. Missouri (last in "Safety" category)
  2. Nevada
  3. Delaware
  4. Massachusetts
  5. California (last in "Cost of Ownership & Maintenance" category)
  6. Colorado
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Montana
  9. Washington
  10. Hawaii
Check out how other states ranked here. (Want to get even more granular? Check out these cities for driving.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X