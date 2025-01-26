Best states for drivers

Your commute can make or break you before it's even 9am, as can a five-minute drive to the grocery store that turns into 30 due to traffic. WalletHub wanted to find where it's not so onerous to get behind the wheel, so it looked at driving conditions in all 50 states, using more than 30 metrics in four main categories: that aforementioned traffic and its accompanying infrastructure (commute times, weather, road and bridge quality); safety, which factors in traffic fatalities, car thefts, uninsured drivers, and the like; access to vehicles and maintenance (number of gas stations, car washes, repair shops, and car dealerships); and cost of infrastructure and maintenance (gas, insurance, repairs, etc.). The top and bottom 10 states in which to drive: