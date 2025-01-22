Couple: Ice From JetBlue Plane Slammed Into Our Home

A California couple say they're looking to move out of their "dream home" after a frightening incident involving a JetBlue aircraft. Business Insider reports that Michael Reese and Leah Ferrarini are suing the airline for $1 million, alleging a block of ice the size of a watermelon fell from Flight 2715 on New Year's Day in 2024 and crashed through the ceiling of their home in Inglewood. Per their complaint , they were getting ready for bed a little after 8pm when the block of ice suddenly slammed into their bedroom and fell near their pillows, with the couple "barely escaping devastating physical injury," reports Fortune .

The flight had just set off from LA to New York when the alleged ice incident took place. The FAA found during its investigation that the plane in question, an Airbus A321, had a history of potable water problems going back at least six months—and was suspected of dropping a similar piece of ice on a Boston home in the summer of 2023. Just over a week after Reese and Ferrarini say the ice chunk made its unwelcome appearance, an inquiry found that a misaligned valve flange on the plane had caused a leak.

Since the incident, the couple say they now "cringe in fear" each time a plane passes over their home, which is near Los Angeles International Airport—meaning one flies by about once every five minutes, according to their complaint. Reese says in the suit that his fear of planes flying overhead has made his insomnia so bad that he has had to reject work as a commercial driver for the TV and film industry. The two also say in their complaint that they now feel "unsafe" in the home they bought in 2020, per Fortune.

Reese and Ferrarini are suing the airline for negligence and trespass, as they "did not grant JetBlue permission to allow the large chunk of ice to enter their home or cause damages," their complaint reads, per Business Insider. They're seeking $300,000 for emotional distress; $300,000 for pain, suffering, and inconvenience; $40,000 in medical expenses; and $360,000 in property damages. "Safety is our No. 1 priority and guides everything we do," responded the airline to the suit. (More JetBlue stories.)