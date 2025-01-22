Netflix Raises Prices for All Plans, Even the Cheap One

Netflix is raising prices again, with its cheapest ad-supported tier going from $6.99 per month to $7.99 in a move the Wall Street Journal says aims to capitalize on the record subscriber increase the company saw in the fourth quarter. The top-tier premium plan is now $24.99, up from $22.99, and the middle-of-the-road standard plan is now $17.99—a $2.50 increase, Variety reports. It will also cost a bit more to add subscribers to the two higher-end plans, an option Netflix added as it cracked down on password sharing. It costs $6.99 per month to add a subscriber to a plan with ads, or $8.99 for a plan without ads.

This is Netflix's first increase of the price for its ad-supported plan. It's been three years since prices last went up on the standard plan. "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the company said in its letter to investors. On the earnings call, the company's co-CEO said the cheapest plan, standard with ads, "is an incredible entertainment value. And it's a highly accessible entry point." (More Netflix stories.)