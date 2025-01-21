Milley's Portrait Comes Down

Retired Gen. Mark Milley received an eleventh-hour preemptive pardon from the outgoing president, then was insulted less than two hours into the administration of the incoming one. The official portrait of the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was removed Monday from a Pentagon corridor where paintings of all of his predecessors hang, the New York Times reports. An official said only that the order came from the White House. The portrait had just been unveiled on Jan. 12, per the AP.