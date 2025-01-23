Coast Guard Adds to Gulf of Mexico Force

The Coast Guard is adding to its force at the Gulf of Mexico and other spots in the wake of President Trump's firing of the service branch's commandant. The plan calls for stepping up the Coast Guard's presence in waterways approaching Florida and the maritime border around Alaska, California, Hawaii, Texas, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, the Washington Post reports. The Coast Guard's statement refers to the "Gulf of America," one of the government's first employments of the name President Trump wants it to use for the Gulf of Mexico.