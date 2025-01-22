Mob Wives Star Natalie DiDonato Missing in Vegas

Natalie DiDonato, who appeared on the reality TV show Mob Wives a decade ago, was reported missing Tuesday in Las Vegas. A friend filed a missing persons report for the 44-year-old in Las Vegas after she failed to catch two flights home to Florida, TMZ reports, noting one of the flights was scheduled for Jan. 5. DiDonato's mother, Denise Fuoco, said she last heard from her daughter during a FaceTime call a week ago, per TMZ. She said DiDonato appeared nervous and distressed, rushed off the phone, and couldn't be reached afterward, per People .

Fuoco contacted police in Philadelphia, where DiDonato had traveled early this month, per TMZ. But on Monday, Fuoco said she heard from a friend of DiDonato, who claimed she had reached out days earlier, looking for help getting a flight home from Las Vegas. The man said he paid for the ticket, but DiDonato never showed. He went to Las Vegas Police, who confirmed a missing person report was filed. DiDonato, a cousin of late mobster Frank "Frankie Flowers" D'Alfonso, appeared on season five of Mob Wives, which aired in 2014, per the New York Post. (More missing person stories.)