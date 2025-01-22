S&P 500 Approaches All-Time High

Netflix also reported stronger profit than analysts expected and said it's raising subscription prices in the United States and other countries. Netflix jumped 9.7%. The streaming giant joined a lengthening list of companies that have topped analysts' profit expectations for the end of 2024. Procter & Gamble rose 1.9% after the company behind Charmin, Crest and Pampers reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Travelers climbed 3.2% after likewise topping analysts' expectations for profit. The insurer said gains for its investments and growth in net written premiums helped it overcome losses created by Hurricane Milton.

Some of the market's most forceful pushes upward came from AI-related companies. Oracle added 6.8% to its 7.2% rise the day before, ahead of the expected announcement that came late Tuesday about Stargate, a joint venture the White House said will start building out data centers and the electricity generation needed for the further development of AI in Texas. Other AI-related stocks also climbed, furthering their already fantastic run. Nvidia, the company whose chips are powering much of the move into AI, rose 4.4%. Its stock is above $147 after sitting below $18 just two years ago. (More stock market stories.)