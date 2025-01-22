Huge Wildfire Erupts North of Los Angeles

Hughes Fire burned 5K acres in 2 hours
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 22, 2025 4:58 PM CST
Fast-Moving Wildfire Spreads North of LA
A large plume of smoke rises from Castaic Lake seen behind a neighborhood in Santa Clarita, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.   (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Evacuations were ordered on Wednesday for remote communities near a huge and fast-moving wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles. The Hughes Fire grew to more than 5,000 acres in two hours and is 0% contained, CNN reports.

  • The fire broke out in the late morning and quickly ripped through nearly 8 square miles of trees and brush, sending up an enormous plume of dark smoke near Lake Castaic, a popular recreation area about 40 miles from the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires that are burning for a third week, the AP reports.

  • Offramps along Interstate 5, a major north-south artery, were closed as flames raced along hilltops and down into rugged canyons. Crews on the ground and in water-dropping aircraft tried to prevent the wind-driven fire from moving south toward more populated foothill communities in Castaic, home to about 18,000 people. At least three schools were evacuated as a precaution, the California Highway Patrol said.
  • "We're just asking people to—I know it's hard to say, but stay calm and just listen to first responders," California Highway Patrol officer Isabel Diaz said Wednesday afternoon, per KCAL. "It's a very active and chaotic scene at the moment, and we're just all trying our best to get everyone out safely."
