Huge Wildfire Erupts North of Los Angeles

Evacuations were ordered on Wednesday for remote communities near a huge and fast-moving wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles. The Hughes Fire grew to more than 5,000 acres in two hours and is 0% contained, CNN reports.

The fire broke out in the late morning and quickly ripped through nearly 8 square miles of trees and brush, sending up an enormous plume of dark smoke near Lake Castaic, a popular recreation area about 40 miles from the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires that are burning for a third week, the AP reports.