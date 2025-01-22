Duck Dynasty Is Returning

Duck Dynasty is being rebooted as Duck Dynasty: The Revival—but Duck Dynasty: The Next Generation would also have been appropriate. The revival of the series, which went off the air in 2017 after 11 seasons, will focus on Willie and Korie Robertson, along with their children and grandchildren, the Wrap reports. A&E has ordered 20 one-hour episodes that will air as two 10-episode seasons, with the first one airing this summer. As with the original series, the revival will look at the family's lives and their Duck Commander duck call business, reports Forbes.

Willie and Korie Robertson's children are now in their 20s and 30s and some have brands of their own, Forbes notes. "Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home," the couple said in a statement. "We're thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can't wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."

Robertson patriarch Phil Robertson, however, is not expected to appear in the new series. Last month, son Jase Robertson said the 78-year-old has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and is "really struggling." Sources tell TMZ that Phil Robertson, who was briefly suspended from the show in 2013 after making racist and homophobic remarks, probably wouldn't have been included even if he had been in good health. (More Duck Dynasty stories.)