Coach's Angry Boast Is the Talk of College Ball

UConn coach Dan Hurley is known for his sideline theatrics, and his latest incident has generated a lot of chatter in college basketball. While yelling at a ref about what he thought was a foul, internet lip readers revealed that he shouted, "Don't turn your back on me. I'm the best coach in the f------ sport," reports the Athletic. Watch the moment here. Coverage:

Might be right: Bleacher Report notes that UConn has won back-to-back championships and is going for a three-peat. In fact, Hurley drew serious interest from the Los Angeles Lakers before deciding to remain at UConn this year. The question in critics' minds is whether he sometimes goes too far on the sideline.