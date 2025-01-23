Coach's Angry Boast Is the Talk of College Ball

UConn's Dan Hurley tells ref he's the 'best coach in the (expletive) sport'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 23, 2025 8:13 AM CST
Coach's Angry Boast Is an Internet Hit
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley shouts during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Villanova, Pa.   (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

UConn coach Dan Hurley is known for his sideline theatrics, and his latest incident has generated a lot of chatter in college basketball. While yelling at a ref about what he thought was a foul, internet lip readers revealed that he shouted, "Don't turn your back on me. I'm the best coach in the f------ sport," reports the Athletic. Watch the moment here. Coverage:

  • Might be right: Bleacher Report notes that UConn has won back-to-back championships and is going for a three-peat. In fact, Hurley drew serious interest from the Los Angeles Lakers before deciding to remain at UConn this year. The question in critics' minds is whether he sometimes goes too far on the sideline.

  • Criticism: Hurley is routinely "mean and condescending to referees," writes Sam Neumann at Awful Announcing. The piece includes a quote from analyst Jeff Goodman, who says "it's disgusting and it needs to stop" because the behavior makes it difficult for refs to do their jobs. "They're human beings," he adds. "Treat them as such."
  • Don't change: ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith acknowledges that Hurley is "monstrous at times—and I love it." He urged Hurley not to apologize because he is a "champion" and, "you have the right to be who the hell you are."
  • Hurley: The coach told reporters that other coaches act the same way, and he complained that the cameras are glued to him because of his reputation. "I've created this for myself," he said, per USA Today. "I'm not a victim. I just wish they didn't have the camera on me 90 percent of the time."
