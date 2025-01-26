American's Upset Win Fueled by 2 Mantras

Be brave. Go for it. Those were the mantras Madison Keys turned to as she confronted the most significant points of her tennis career, trapped in the cauldron of a third set that was tied at 5-all, 30-all in the Australian Open final against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday. No reason to be anything but aggressive now, Keys thought, per the AP . No reason to worry—as the American long did along the journey from prodigy at age 12 to major champion less than a month before her 30th birthday—about what would happen if things didn't quite work out.

"I just kept saying, 'Be brave.' And, 'Go for it.' I kind of just kept repeating that. That was really my goal for the day—to just be proud, no matter a win or a loss," Keys said in an interview with the AP after winning her first Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka in Rod Laver Arena. "I went after it, every single point. And if I missed it and I just didn't execute, I could live with that. I didn't want to have any sort of regret that I was passive and I missed. (Then) it could have been something where I thought: 'I should have done something else,'" Keys said, her hands clasped as she recalled what transpired about two hours earlier. "So I kind of just kept saying that, over and over."

The full story traces her career and her change in philosophy.