AP Makes a Style Decision on 'Gulf of Mexico'

The Associated Press
, which disseminates news around the world to multiple audiences, will continue to refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its original name while acknowledging the name Gulf of America, it reports in a new article
explaining how it is responding to President Trump's name changes for several geographic locations in the US. The AP will, however, use the name Mount McKinley instead of Denali; the area lies solely in the United States and as president, Trump has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country.
"Denali" is the preferred name for Alaska's highest peak by Alaska Natives, while "McKinley" is a tribute to President William McKinley, designated in the late 19th century by a gold prospector. Then-president Barack Obama ordered Mount McKinley be renamed Denali in 2015, and Trump has now ordered the name to be changed back. Trump's territorial assertions, in line with his "America First" worldview, sparked a round of rethinking by mapmakers and teachers, and it's not immediately clear how many will follow Trump's lead on the "Gulf of America" rebranding. National Geographic, one of the most prominent map makers in the US, does not appear to have made a decision yet.
(More Gulf of Mexico
stories.)