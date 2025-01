AP Makes a Style Decision on 'Gulf of Mexico'

The Associated Press , which disseminates news around the world to multiple audiences, will continue to refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its original name while acknowledging the name Gulf of America, it reports in a new article explaining how it is responding to President Trump's name changes for several geographic locations in the US. The AP will, however, use the name Mount McKinley instead of Denali; the area lies solely in the United States and as president, Trump has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country.