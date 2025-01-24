AP Makes a Style Decision on 'Gulf of Mexico'

"Denali" is the preferred name for Alaska's highest peak by Alaska Natives, while "McKinley" is a tribute to President William McKinley, designated in the late 19th century by a gold prospector. Then-president Barack Obama ordered Mount McKinley be renamed Denali in 2015, and Trump has now ordered the name to be changed back. Trump's territorial assertions, in line with his "America First" worldview, sparked a round of rethinking by mapmakers and teachers, and it's not immediately clear how many will follow Trump's lead on the "Gulf of America" rebranding. National Geographic, one of the most prominent map makers in the US, does not appear to have made a decision yet.