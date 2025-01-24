After Fires, Rain Could Bring New Risk to LA Area

After the driest start to winter on record, some desperately needed rain is forecast for the Los Angeles area this weekend, but the change in weather could bring fresh danger to areas burned by wildfires. "Due to an increased chance of mud & debris flow in recent burn areas, residents are urged to prepare for potential flooding, mudslides & debris run-off," Los Angeles County warned in a post on X Thursday. National Weather Service forecasters say light rain is expected in parts of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties from Saturday afternoon until Monday night, Fox 11 reports.

Forecasters say the rain is likely to be more beneficial than hazardous in burned areas, but there is a "non-zero risk" of mudslides and flash flooding. Forecasters say there is a 10% to 20% of thunderstorms, with rain heavy enough to trigger flows of debris. Los Angeles County has advised homeowners in affected areas to take steps to avoid damage, NBC Los Angeles reports. Recommendations include: "Always place protection to deflect debris, not to dam or stop it. Be prepared to sacrifice the use of portions of your property to achieve the greatest amount of protection."

The "water year" begins on Oct. 1, and in many parts of Southern California, it has been the driest on record so far, the Los Angeles Times reports. For downtown Los Angeles, it is the second-driest, with 0.16 inches of rain since Oct. 1—just 2.5% of the average. "We have not been in this territory before for dryness, not this deep into a winter—ever," says NWS meteorologist Alex Tardy. He says that after the weekend rains, "we go back, most likely, into a dry pattern," which will bring the risk of more wildfires. (More California wildfires stories.)