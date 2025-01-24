Trace Cyrus Says Family Is Worried About Billy Ray

'You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2025 9:15 AM CST

"You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing," Trace Cyrus writes in an open letter to father Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram. Trace Cyrus says he and "the girls"—an apparent reference to sisters Brandi, Miley, and Noah—"have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away," People reports.

  • "Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," the 35-year-old, who was adopted by Cyrus in 1993, writes. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you."

  • "I don't know what you're struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me," Trace Cyrus writes. "Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."
  • Trace Cyrus posted the message to his father two days after Cyrus performed at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on Monday. Critics called it an "epic disaster" plagued by technical malfunctions, the New York Post reports. Cyrus "left fans disappointed after muttering his parts of the song 'Old Town Road' and delivering the lyrics in a shaky-spoken word tone," per USA Today.
  • Cyrus hasn't publicly responded to his son's letter, but in a post on Instagram, Cyrus says he "had a ball" at the inaugural event. "I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me," he says.
