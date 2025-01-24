Trace Cyrus Says Family Is Worried About Billy Ray

"You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing," Trace Cyrus writes in an open letter to father Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram. Trace Cyrus says he and "the girls"—an apparent reference to sisters Brandi, Miley, and Noah—"have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away," People reports.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," the 35-year-old, who was adopted by Cyrus in 1993, writes. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you."