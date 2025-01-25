In 'Fiery' Call With Danish PM, Trump Demands Greenland Sale

President Trump wants Greenland, and he's reportedly making that very clear to its current ownership. The Hill reports that Trump had a "fiery" 45-minute phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Jan. 15, five days before his inauguration. According to the Daily Mail , the call descended into an "unprecedented diplomatic clash" over Trump's insistence that US gain control of Greenland—which is autonomous but part of Denmark—is necessary to ensure America's national security.

When Frederiksen said that the island isn't for sale and that Greenland has a choice in its own independence, Trump reportedly became enraged and threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark if it didn't give up the territory. National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes didn't comment on the tone of the call, but he did say Trump is focused on Greenland as part of a global competition between China and Russia. "President Trump has been clear that the safety and security of Greenland is important to the United States as China and Russia make significant investments throughout the Arctic region," he said in a statement.

Trump first mentioned buying Greenland during his first term as president, and the plan resurfaced prior to his second inauguration this week. A source told the Financial Times that Trump was "very firm" during the phone call with Frederiksen. "It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous." Another Danish official said the call "utterly freaked out" the Danes. "The intent was very clear," they said. "They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode." Frederiksen's office countered that it "not recognize the interpretation of the conversation given by anonymous sources." (Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland earlier this month.)