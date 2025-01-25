Farmers Worry About the Fate of 'FarmTok'

Zoe Kent hopes people get a little joy out of her talking about farming on the Internet. In one of her latest videos, she compares pesticide application to dry shampoo. "Farming is for the girls," she quips. On Instagram and TikTok, as "farmwithzoe," Kent films herself putting on boots to load corn into a massive truck bed, posts memes about the price of grain, and documents everything from getting rocks stuck in her equipment to eating out in a combine. Now, the AP reports that the future of TikTok—and "Farmtok," as some call the ecosystem of farm-related influencers—has become more uncertain, thanks to a ban the US government briefly implemented. That was quickly rescinded, at least for now, but farmers are all too aware that things could change, and with them, the ways that they share farm life with the world.

"It's building your business on rented land, if you will," Kent says. "It's not guaranteed to be there." Even before the threat to TikTok's future, farm creators had to contend with social media's evolution. As algorithms changed, they faced greater challenges communicating with a public that many see as increasingly disconnected from agriculture. But most say they'll keep adapting, as some make extra money on social media, while others use it to advertise to local customers. Perhaps most importantly, they want to continue to build community with other farmers in the face of industry challenges like mental health, economic pressure, and climate change.

Neil Denton, who farms corn, soybeans, wheat, and rye in Kentucky, thinks many of his 80,000 followers on Instagram and 33,000 followers on TikTok are fellow producers, not members of the public. He calls that "disappointing" and worries about how little people know about the food that ends up on their plates. Within the farming community, it can also be useful to learn from other farmers. Megan Dwyer, who grows corn and soybeans and raises beef cattle in northwest Illinois, uses social media to gauge what matters to other farmers. "It's a great source for information, especially rapid information," she says. But many farming influencers agree they still want a place to have the conversation. As Dwyer puts it: "You never know who you're influencing there or what may happen." (Read the full story.)