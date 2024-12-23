Trump: US Owning Greenland Is an 'Absolute Necessity'

President-elect Trump is expressing some interesting territorial wishes ahead of his return to the White House, hinting in recent days that Canada should become the United States' 51st state and floating the idea that the US should retake control of the Panama Canal . Over the weekend, the Trump reupped an older item on his wish list: the US gaining ownership of the Danish territory of Greenland. Trump's desire for the island state came via a Sunday post on Truth Social, as he announced PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as his nominee for the ambassadorship to Denmark.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump wrote. "Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States." Axios notes that Greenland is a desirable plot of land, with access to the Arctic and natural resources such as gold, silver, copper, and uranium, as well as the possibility of offshore oil. The US has indicated multiple times since the late 19th century that it would love to have the world's largest island in its fold, but nothing ever panned out. Trump's overtures, meanwhile, have been roundly dismissed by Denmark and Greenland's leadership.

In 2019, when as president Trump first expressed interest in Greenland, Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, called the idea "absurd," per the Guardian. Trump ended up calling her "nasty" and nixing a trip to her country. It's not clear what Denmark thinks of Trump's latest remarks, but Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede has weighed in. "Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale," Egede said in a statement. "We must not lose our long struggle for freedom." (More Greenland stories.)